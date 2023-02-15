Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

SEE opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SEE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

