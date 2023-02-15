Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,928.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,807 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3,610.4% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1,990.9% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Alphabet by 1,876.0% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,389,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,772.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after buying an additional 134,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

