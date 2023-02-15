Signaturefd LLC Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

