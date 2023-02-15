Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,962 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 75,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 158.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $192.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.44 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLAB. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

