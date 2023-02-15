Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.28.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $171.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $306.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

