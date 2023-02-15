STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 444,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 742.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $42.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

