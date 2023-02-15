Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.55. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 73.56%.

STWD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

