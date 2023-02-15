State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 23,847 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Grab were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Grab in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Grab had a negative net margin of 222.20% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRAB shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.14.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

