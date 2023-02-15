State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 98,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teekay by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 354,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 166,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

TK opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $535.91 million, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

