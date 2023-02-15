State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,840 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,253,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 89.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 219.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth $1,959,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

