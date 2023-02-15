State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 21,426 Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,550,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 1,274,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,772,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 82,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TWKS shares. Citigroup lowered Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thoughtworks

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,308.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

