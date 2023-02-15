State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,993 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,668,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,443,000 after acquiring an additional 42,890 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,248,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 39,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,238,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 567,314 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,540,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 351,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

FSP stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $298.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

