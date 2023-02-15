State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 287.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,079 shares of company stock worth $1,495,588. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $94.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.35.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

