State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $230,000 in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in CinCor Pharma by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINC stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CinCor Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

