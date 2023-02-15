State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $250,000 in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 4,691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47.
AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.
