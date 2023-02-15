State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,151 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 51,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,885,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after acquiring an additional 279,083 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.99 million, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.78. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $32,333.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,223.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,453.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $32,333.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,223.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,959 shares of company stock valued at $352,991. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

