State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 7,990 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CTO Realty Growth were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CTO. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 0.3 %

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $440.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.19 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.