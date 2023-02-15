State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $981,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Clearwater Paper Profile

CLW opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.