State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Holdings in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Luther Burbank by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Luther Burbank by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 242.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Luther Burbank by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Stock Performance

Luther Burbank Company Profile

LBC opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Luther Burbank Co. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $13.93.

(Get Rating)

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.