State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 118,446 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.81% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $315.57 million, a PE ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Sterling Bancorp Company Profile
Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Bancorp (SBT)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.