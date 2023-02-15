State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE REX opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $590.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.