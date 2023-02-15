State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,613 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 653.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle in the second quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Cycle

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $168,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,722,278 shares in the company, valued at $27,794,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

