State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,310 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in OSI Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OSI Systems by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in OSI Systems by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $1,857,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,094 shares of company stock worth $2,056,365 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

