State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 390 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,427.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

