State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 41,412 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Duluth were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duluth by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Duluth by 21.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Duluth by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Duluth by 65.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.13. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Duluth Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

