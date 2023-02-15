State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,498 Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 17.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 8.7% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 19.2% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of NGVC stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $227.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

