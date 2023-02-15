State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 850 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.21 million, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Associated Capital Group Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

See Also

