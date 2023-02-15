State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,551 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at about $878,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.4% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of TPC opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $444.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tutor Perini Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.42.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

