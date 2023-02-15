Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 10,617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 19,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

