Susquehanna Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $95.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $90.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $653,506.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,140 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,364. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,662,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,153,000 after purchasing an additional 559,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,062,000 after purchasing an additional 145,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.