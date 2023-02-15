Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 39,928 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 31,769 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82.
- On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86.
- On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $4,016,111.11.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50.
Impinj stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.23, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36.
A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
