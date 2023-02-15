Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 39,928 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 39,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.37 per share, with a total value of $4,925,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,776,316 shares in the company, valued at $342,514,104.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Monday, February 13th, Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 31,769 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.78 per share, with a total value of $4,027,673.82.

On Monday, November 28th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 83,477 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $10,199,219.86.

On Friday, November 25th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 32,857 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $4,016,111.11.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 122,842 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.06, for a total value of $14,994,094.52.

On Monday, November 21st, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 34,988 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $3,936,150.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 100,570 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $11,148,184.50.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $125.98 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.79. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.23, a PEG ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impinj

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after acquiring an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 76.2% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 752,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,177,000 after acquiring an additional 325,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Impinj from $111.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

About Impinj

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.