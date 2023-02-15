Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 363,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,064 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

