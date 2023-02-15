The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,273 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CG. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 233.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 131.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 5,532.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.10. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares in the company, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,035,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.