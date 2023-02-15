The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) EVP Carl P. Haney Sells 9,741 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $255.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.47 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after purchasing an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

