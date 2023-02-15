The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $80.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -989.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,422.22%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 365,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,615,000 after buying an additional 265,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after buying an additional 193,240 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,345,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after buying an additional 106,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

See Also

