The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAC. StockNews.com upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

NYSE:MAC opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $16.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Articles

