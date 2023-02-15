Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Colin Yankee Sells 3,650 Shares

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,650 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.13, for a total transaction of $854,574.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,609.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colin Yankee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $237.99 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.96.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,571,000 after purchasing an additional 71,025 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,151 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Stories

