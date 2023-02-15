UBS Group Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $78.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $107.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after acquiring an additional 395,342 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after acquiring an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

