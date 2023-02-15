United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,371 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

NYSE UMC opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 28.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.