Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Holdings Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Unitil by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Unitil in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $828.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

