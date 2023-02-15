US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in US Foods were worth $13,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in US Foods by 239.6% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $242,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USFD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on US Foods to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

US Foods Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE USFD opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $98,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.