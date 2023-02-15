Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.00. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $33.11.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 39,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $1,084,601.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,137,536 shares in the company, valued at $577,054,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,567,135 shares of company stock valued at $42,789,588. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

