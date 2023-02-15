Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,251 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 215.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Transactions at Singular Genomics Systems
Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 20.18.
Singular Genomics Systems Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
