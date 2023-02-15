Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,251 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 215.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 0.8 %

In other Singular Genomics Systems news, insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 20.18.

Singular Genomics Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.