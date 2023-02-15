Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ContraFect by 25.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65,854 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ContraFect by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 394,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 174,982.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 358,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 358,713 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 32,563 shares during the last quarter. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ContraFect Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. ContraFect Co. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.
ContraFect Company Profile
ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins, and Amurin Peptides.
