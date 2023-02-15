Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 45,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 781.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 773,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 686,000 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter worth $90,000. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYMC opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69.

Insider Transactions at Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $153,195.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,923,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,961,849. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,725,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,852. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

