Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zedge during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zedge by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 70,796 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Zedge by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zedge by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zedge stock opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22. Zedge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Zedge ( NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

