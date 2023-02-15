Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $892,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.91. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.72 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

