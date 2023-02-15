Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2,776.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 61,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

WABC stock opened at $55.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.64. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

