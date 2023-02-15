Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Reduced by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $75.49 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day moving average is $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

