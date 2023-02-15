Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

